MUMBAI: Students from the Dubai campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad were in Spain studying supply chain management when war broke out in West Asia, forcing the institute to rethink how it would run the programme. Rather than shift classes online, the institute moved the entire batch to its Ahmedabad campus, arguing that a fully virtual format would undermine the learning experience.
West Asia conflict: IIM Ahmedabad moves Dubai batch to India
SummaryIIM Ahmedabad has relocated its executive MBA cohort to Ahmedabad rather than move classes online as conflict in the region disrupts operations for Indian institutions.
MUMBAI: Students from the Dubai campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad were in Spain studying supply chain management when war broke out in West Asia, forcing the institute to rethink how it would run the programme. Rather than shift classes online, the institute moved the entire batch to its Ahmedabad campus, arguing that a fully virtual format would undermine the learning experience.
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