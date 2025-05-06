West Bengal Board 12th Result 2025 on May 7: Where to check? How to download via wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.wb.gov.in, SMS

WBCHSE Class 12 Exam Result 2025: West Bengal Board Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Class 12 results tomorrow, May 7.
Here is everything you need to know about the WBCHSE Class 12 Exam Result 2025
WBCHSE HS result date has been fixed on Wednesday, May 7. The WBCHSE HS result will be declared at 12:30 pm in a press conference.
“WB Council of HS Education is going to publish the result of HS Examination, 2025 on 07th May, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. through a Press Conference to be held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kokata-700091.,” the WBCHSE said in its notification.
“The results can be viewed and downloaded from the below mentioned websites (URL)/Mobile App at and from 2:00 pm on the same day.,” it added.
Students can check their WBCHSE HS result on official websites wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in
Step 1: Visit the official website wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in
Step 2: Click on Higher Secondary results
Step 3: Enter roll number, date of birth to login
Step 4: Your mark sheet will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the mark sheet and take a printout for future use.
Students can also check the West Bengal Class 12 results via SMS if the websites do not work for them. All they have to do is open the messaging app on their phone, type WB12, follow it up with a space and enter their roll number correctly. Students should then send this message to the number to 56070. The results will be sent directly to the phone number via SMS, saving the hassle of going on the internet and downloading it.
The hard copies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed among the concerned institutions from 55 distribution centers all over the state on May 8 at 10 am.
“The Head of the Institutions/Teacher-in-Charges are requested to distribute the mark sheets and certificates, collected from the distribution centers among their students on the same day i.e. on 08.05.2025 positively,” the notfification said.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.