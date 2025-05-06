West Bengal Board 12th Result 2025 on May 7: Where to check? How to download via wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.wb.gov.in, SMS

WBCHSE Class 12 Exam Result 2025: West Bengal Board Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Class 12 results tomorrow, May 7.

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know about the WBCHSE Class 12 Exam Result 2025

West Bengal Board 12th Result 2025 date and time WBCHSE HS result date has been fixed on Wednesday, May 7. The WBCHSE HS result will be declared at 12:30 pm in a press conference.

“WB Council of HS Education is going to publish the result of HS Examination, 2025 on 07th May, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. through a Press Conference to be held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kokata-700091.,” the WBCHSE said in its notification.

“The results can be viewed and downloaded from the below mentioned websites (URL)/Mobile App at and from 2:00 pm on the same day.,” it added.

Also Read | AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025 LIVE: Admit cards released

West Bengal Board 12th Result 2025 where to check? Students can check their WBCHSE HS result on official websites wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in

Advertisement

How to check West Bengal Board 12th Result 2025 on wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in? Step 1: Visit the official website wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Higher Secondary results

Step 3: Enter roll number, date of birth to login

Step 4: Your mark sheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the mark sheet and take a printout for future use.

How to check West Bengal Board 12th Result 2025 via SMS? Students can also check the West Bengal Class 12 results via SMS if the websites do not work for them. All they have to do is open the messaging app on their phone, type WB12, follow it up with a space and enter their roll number correctly. Students should then send this message to the number to 56070. The results will be sent directly to the phone number via SMS, saving the hassle of going on the internet and downloading it.

Advertisement

How to get hard copies of West Bengal Board 12th Result 2025 The hard copies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed among the concerned institutions from 55 distribution centers all over the state on May 8 at 10 am.