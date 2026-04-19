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West Bengal Class 10 board result date 2026: When will Madhyamik results be announced? How to download scorecards

A total of 9,71,340 candidates registered and appeared for the WBBSE Class 10 board examinations, which were held from February 2 to 12.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published19 Apr 2026, 02:34 PM IST
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West Bengal Class 10 board result date 2026: The wait for nearly 10 lakh students in West Bengal is almost over. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially confirmed that it will declare the Madhyamik (Class 10) Board Results 2026 on May 8.

Historically, the board holds a press conference in the morning, usually between 9:00 AM and 9:45 AM, to announce the pass percentage, topper list, and district-wise performance

Students should be able to access their individual digital scorecards on the official portals starting from 10:00 AM on the same day.

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A total of 9,71,340 candidates registered and appeared for the WBBSE Class 10 board examinations, which were held from February 2 to 12.

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West Bengal Class 10 board result date 2026: Official website

  • wbresults.nic.in
  • wbbse.wb.gov.in

Why is there curiosity around West Bengal Class 10 board result date?

The date of announcement of the West Bengal Class 10 board result 2026 gained extra attention because of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections.

The state is scheduled to undergo voting in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while vote counting is scheduled for May 4.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10th result 2026: Results declared; check on UMANG app

West Bengal Class 10 board result date 2026: Step-by-step guide to download scorecard

  • Visit the official portal — wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in.
  • Click on the link labelled "West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha (S.E.) Results 2026".
  • You will be prompted to enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format).
  • Double-check the numbers and click the "Submit" or "Get Result" button.
  • Your result will appear on the screen. Download the PDF and take a printout for immediate use.

The online result is a provisional marksheet. Students must collect their original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools a few days after the online announcement

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WB Class 10 board result: Alternative ways to access scorecard

If the official websites are slow to load due to heavy traffic, students can use the following options to receive their marks instantly:

  • SMS
  • Madhyamik Results app

Via SMS: Open your messaging app and type WB10 Your Roll Number. Send this to 58888.

Via Mobile App: You can also download the "Madhyamik Results 2026" app (or similar WBBSE-authorised apps) from the Google Play Store to check scores on the go.

Also Read | TS Inter Results 2026: When will result relese? How to download marks memo?

WBBSE Madhyamik 2026 scorecard: Essential details to check

Full Name

Parents’ Names

Date of Birth

Roll & Registration Number

Subject-wise Marks

Theory vs. Internal

Overall Grade

Qualifying Status

WB Class 10 board result: What’s next?

Students need to secure at least 34% aggregate (272/800) and meet the minimum per-subject requirement (30/90 in theory) to pass the WBBSE Madhyamik 2026 exams.

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  • Scrutiny and Re-evaluation: If you are unsatisfied with your marks, the WBBSE allows students to apply for Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) or Post Publication Review (PPR). Applications usually open a week after the results are declared.
  • Admissions: Successful candidates can then proceed with the admission process for Class 11 (Higher Secondary) in Science, Commerce, or Arts streams based on their scores.
  • Compartmental Exams: Students who failed in one or two subjects may be eligible for the supplementary/compartmental exams, typically held in June or July.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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