West Bengal Class 10 board result date 2026: When will Madhyamik results be announced? How to download scorecards

West Bengal Class 10 board result date 2026: The wait for nearly 10 lakh students in West Bengal is almost over. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially confirmed that it will declare the Madhyamik (Class 10) Board Results 2026 on May 8.
Historically, the board holds a press conference in the morning, usually between 9:00 AM and 9:45 AM, to announce the pass percentage, topper list, and district-wise performance
Students should be able to access their individual digital scorecards on the official portals starting from 10:00 AM on the same day.
A total of 9,71,340 candidates registered and appeared for the WBBSE Class 10 board examinations, which were held from February 2 to 12.
The date of announcement of the West Bengal Class 10 board result 2026 gained extra attention because of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections.
The state is scheduled to undergo voting in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while vote counting is scheduled for May 4.
The online result is a provisional marksheet. Students must collect their original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools a few days after the online announcement
If the official websites are slow to load due to heavy traffic, students can use the following options to receive their marks instantly:
Via SMS: Open your messaging app and type WB10 Your Roll Number. Send this to 58888.
Via Mobile App: You can also download the "Madhyamik Results 2026" app (or similar WBBSE-authorised apps) from the Google Play Store to check scores on the go.
Full Name
Parents’ Names
Date of Birth
Roll & Registration Number
Subject-wise Marks
Theory vs. Internal
Overall Grade
Qualifying Status
Students need to secure at least 34% aggregate (272/800) and meet the minimum per-subject requirement (30/90 in theory) to pass the WBBSE Madhyamik 2026 exams.