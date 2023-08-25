West Bengal Governor seeks ISRO's help for technology to tackle ragging in colleges1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM IST
The Governor of West Bengal, C V Ananda Bose, has reached out to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to explore potential technology solutions aimed at addressing the issue of ragging on college and university campuses. A statement from Raj Bhavan has confirmed this initiative.