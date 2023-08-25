West Bengal Governor reaches out to ISRO for technology solution to curb ragging in colleges and universities.

The Governor of West Bengal, C V Ananda Bose, has reached out to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to explore potential technology solutions aimed at addressing the issue of ragging on college and university campuses. A statement from Raj Bhavan has confirmed this initiative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response to the tragic death of a first-year undergraduate student earlier this month, allegedly due to ragging and sexual harassment at Jadavpur University, Governor Bose has reached out to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for technological assistance.

A total of 13 individuals, including both current and former students, have been arrested in connection with the demise of the undergraduate student. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A statement released on Thursday, August 24, night from Raj Bhavan states, "C V Ananda Bose, Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal and Chancellor of the universities contacted the Chairman of ISRO for identifying appropriate technology to effectively contain and eliminate the menace of ragging in the university campuses."

Governor Bose has further extended his efforts by engaging with a Hyderabad-based firm to explore technological solutions for this grave problem. The endeavour involves the development of a suitable technology solution that integrates video analytics, image matching, automatic target recognition, and remote sensing capabilities. These technologies, when implemented, are expected to contribute significantly to the prevention and reduction of ragging incidents.

