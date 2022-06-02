Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / West Bengal Madhyamik 2022 result to be declared tomorrow. Direct link, process here

West Bengal Madhyamik 2022 result to be declared tomorrow. Direct link, process here

According to the notification released by WBBSE, Class 10 Madhyamik results for 2022 will be declared at 9am at a press conference
1 min read . 09:17 PM ISTLivemint

  • According to the notification released by WBBSE, Class 10 Madhyamik results for 2022 will be declared at 9am at a press conference
  • The link to downloading the West Bengal Board Madhyamik examination result 2022 are wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the result for the Class 10 Board examination held in 2022 on 3 June, tomorrow. 

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the result for the Class 10 Board examination held in 2022 on 3 June, tomorrow. 

Candidates who wrote the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official websites Wbresult.nic.in and Wbbse.org for latest updates. 

Candidates who wrote the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official websites Wbresult.nic.in and Wbbse.org for latest updates. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Over 11 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik, 10th exam 2022 held between 7 and 16 March.

WB Madhyamik 2022 10th Result: Where to check the result

According to the notification released by WBBSE, Class 10 Madhyamik results for 2022 will be declared at 9am at a press conference. The link to downloading the West Bengal Board Madhyamik examination result 2022 are wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The students can also check West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 via SMS, the Madhyamik, 10th exam aspirants need to send their roll number to 5676750.

Students can also check the Madhyamik exam result 2022 through the mobile app- 'Madhyamik Results 2022'. The students who wrote the Madhyamik exam in 2022 can download the app from Google Playstore.

WB Madhyamik 2022 10th Result: Here's how to check

-Go to the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in

-Click on the Madhyamik, 10th exam result 2022 link

-Use the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

-Madhyamik, 10th exam result 2022 will appear on the screen

-Download, take a print out for further references.