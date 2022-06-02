Over 11 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik, 10th exam 2022 held between 7 and 16 March.
WB Madhyamik 2022 10th Result: Where to check the result
According to the notification released by WBBSE, Class 10 Madhyamik results for 2022 will be declared at 9am at a press conference. The link to downloading the West Bengal Board Madhyamik examination result 2022 are wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.
The students can also check West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 via SMS, the Madhyamik, 10th exam aspirants need to send their roll number to 5676750.
Students can also check the Madhyamik exam result 2022 through the mobile app- 'Madhyamik Results 2022'. The students who wrote the Madhyamik exam in 2022 can download the app from Google Playstore.
WB Madhyamik 2022 10th Result: Here's how to check