West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 scorecard today at wbbsedata.com — How to check at 10:15 am

West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to declare Madhyamik Result 2026 today — 8 May. The result will be announced by President, Ad-hoc Committee, WBBSE.
The West Bengal Madhyamik Result will be announced in a press conference scheduled for Friday, 8 May, at 9:30 am. WBBSE will activate the result link at 10:15 am. Students who appeared for West Bengal Class 10 exam this year can check their and download result from the official websites of the education board — wbbsedata.com or wbbse.wb.gov.in.
Direct link for WBBSE Madhyamik Result
According to the official press release dated 30 April, schools will be able to collect marksheet and certificates from the respective camp offices from 10:30 am on the same day.
Catch all WBBSE Madhyamik Result LIVE updates here
Follow the steps provided below to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 online:
Step 1: Visit official website at wbbsedata.com or wbbse.wb.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page select ‘Result MP(SE)’2026'.
Step 3: Result login window will open on the screen
Step 4: Enter roll number, and date of birth in the appropriate fields and click on Submit.
Step 5: Check and download WB board 10th result 2026. Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future reference.
Direct link for West Bengal Madhyamik Result is given below
Students can check West Bengal Madhyamik Result through SMS by following the steps provided below:
Step 1: Create a new message
Step 2: Type WB10 [Roll Number]
Step 3: Sending the text message to 56070/56263
Step 4: The board will send the result immediately on the same mobile number
Step 1: Visit official website at wbbsedata.com or wbbse.wb.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page select ‘Result MP(SE)’2026'.
Step 3: Result login window will open on the screen
Step 4: Enter roll number, and date of birth in the appropriate fields and click on Submit.
Step 5: Check and download WB board 10th result 2026. Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future reference.
Download Mobile APP 'iResults' from Google Play store or visit iResults.in to check Madhyamik Result 2026. Students can also access scorecard from Mobile APP ‘Madhyamik Results’ and 'Edutips App' or visit result.edutips.in.
wbresults.nic.in
wbbse.wb.gov.in
WBBSE Madhyamik result will be announced by President, Ad-hoc Committee, WBBSE, the official notice states.
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