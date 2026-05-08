West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 scorecard today at wbbsedata.com — How to check at 10:15 am

West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to declare Madhyamik Result 2026 today — 8 May. The result will be announced by President, Ad-hoc Committee, WBBSE.

When and where to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result?

The West Bengal Madhyamik Result will be announced in a press conference scheduled for Friday, 8 May, at 9:30 am. WBBSE will activate the result link at 10:15 am. Students who appeared for West Bengal Class 10 exam this year can check their and download result from the official websites of the education board — wbbsedata.com or wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Direct link for WBBSE Madhyamik Result

According to the official press release dated 30 April, schools will be able to collect marksheet and certificates from the respective camp offices from 10:30 am on the same day.

Catch all WBBSE Madhyamik Result LIVE updates here

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 online

Follow the steps provided below to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 online:

Step 1: Visit official website at wbbsedata.com or wbbse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page select ‘Result MP(SE)’2026'.

Step 3: Result login window will open on the screen

Step 4: Enter roll number, and date of birth in the appropriate fields and click on Submit.

Step 5: Check and download WB board 10th result 2026. Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Direct link for West Bengal Madhyamik Result is given below