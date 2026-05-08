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West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 scorecard today at wbbsedata.com — How to check at 10:15 am

West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: WBBSE will declare Class 10 results today at wbbsedata.com. Stay tuned for latest updates on overall result stats, toppers' list, other details related to WBBSE Madhyamik Result.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated8 May 2026, 08:55:27 AM IST
West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: WBBSE will announce Class 10 results today at wbbsedata.com.
West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: WBBSE will announce Class 10 results today at wbbsedata.com.

West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to declare Madhyamik Result 2026 today — 8 May. The result will be announced by President, Ad-hoc Committee, WBBSE.

When and where to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result?

The West Bengal Madhyamik Result will be announced in a press conference scheduled for Friday, 8 May, at 9:30 am. WBBSE will activate the result link at 10:15 am. Students who appeared for West Bengal Class 10 exam this year can check their and download result from the official websites of the education board — wbbsedata.com or wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Direct link for WBBSE Madhyamik Result

According to the official press release dated 30 April, schools will be able to collect marksheet and certificates from the respective camp offices from 10:30 am on the same day.

Catch all WBBSE Madhyamik Result LIVE updates here

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 online

Follow the steps provided below to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 online:

Step 1: Visit official website at wbbsedata.com or wbbse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page select ‘Result MP(SE)’2026'.

Step 3: Result login window will open on the screen

Step 4: Enter roll number, and date of birth in the appropriate fields and click on Submit.

Step 5: Check and download WB board 10th result 2026. Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Direct link for West Bengal Madhyamik Result is given below

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Follow updates here:
8 May 2026, 08:55:27 AM IST

West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: When to check WBBSE 10th result?

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to declare Madhyamik Result 2026 today at 9:30 am.

8 May 2026, 08:54:02 AM IST

West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: How to check 10th scorecard via SMS?

Students can check West Bengal Madhyamik Result through SMS by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Create a new message

Step 2: Type WB10 [Roll Number]

Step 3: Sending the text message to 56070/56263

Step 4: The board will send the result immediately on the same mobile number

8 May 2026, 08:48:53 AM IST

West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: 5-simple steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit official website at wbbsedata.com or wbbse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page select ‘Result MP(SE)’2026'.

Step 3: Result login window will open on the screen

Step 4: Enter roll number, and date of birth in the appropriate fields and click on Submit.

Step 5: Check and download WB board 10th result 2026. Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future reference.

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8 May 2026, 08:44:19 AM IST

West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: WBBSE list 3 mobile apps to check scorecard

Download Mobile APP 'iResults' from Google Play store or visit iResults.in to check Madhyamik Result 2026. Students can also access scorecard from Mobile APP ‘Madhyamik Results’ and 'Edutips App' or visit result.edutips.in.

8 May 2026, 08:22:52 AM IST

West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Official websites

wbresults.nic.in

wbbse.wb.gov.in

8 May 2026, 08:05:14 AM IST

West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to download scorecard

  • Visit official website at wbbsedata.com or wbbse.wb.gov.in
  • On the home page select ‘Result MP(SE)’2026'.
  • Result login window will open on the screen
  • Enter roll number, and date of birth in the appropriate fields and click on Submit.
  • Check and download WB board 10th result 2026. Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future reference.

8 May 2026, 07:51:11 AM IST

West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Official notice here

WBBSE Madhyamik result will be announced by President, Ad-hoc Committee, WBBSE, the official notice states.

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