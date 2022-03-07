West Bengal suspends internet in some areas as class 10 board exam begins

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An official of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said that the first day went off very smoothly.
The person also informed that CCTVs have been fitted in several centres across the state as speculation that some of the students have hidden textbooks and paper chits in the building did the rounds.
The government has also temporarily suspended internet services in some areas of the state to thwart unethical practices, the official said.
The move was necessitated after the purported leak of Madhyamik question papers on social media platforms in 2019 and 2020 by some exam centres in the state's Malda and Murshidabad districts.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her best wishes to all examinees.
"Best wishes to the Madhyamik Examinees, 2022. This is your first big exam in life. Remain confident, you are sure to achieve success. Appeal to all to cooperate in smooth conduct of the gigantic exercise. All the best, my dear students," she tweeted.