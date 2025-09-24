West Bengal TET Result 2023 to be OUT soon at wbbpe.wb.gov.in – Here's how to download scorecard PDF

West Bengal TET Result 2023: The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET) 2023 results are likely to be declared soon, as per multiple reports.

Candidates who appeared for the WBTET 2023 exam can view and download their scorecard PDFs from the official website, wbbpe.wb.gov.in.

West Bengal TET Result 2023: Log in details required To access the West Bengal TET scorecards, candidates will need to enter the registration number, roll number, and date of birth.

West Bengal TET Result 2023: How to check – a step-by-step guide Candidates can check the West Bengal TET Result 2023 through the following steps:

Visit the official website: wbbpe.wb.gov.in.

Once the website opens, click on the WBTET scorecard 2025 PDF link.

Use your registration number/roll number and date of birth as login credentials.

WBTET scorecard PDF will be displayed on the screen for download.

Save the WBTET marksheet PDF.

Candidates are also advised to take a print out of the scorecards for future reference. The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET) was conducted on December 24, 2023.

West Bengal TET 2023 The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is conducted for the recruitment of educators in state-run and aided primary schools in West Bengal.

In 2024, there was no West Bengal TET exam.