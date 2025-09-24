West Bengal TET Result 2023 to be OUT soon at wbbpe.wb.gov.in – Here's how to download scorecard PDF

West Bengal TET Result 2023: The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET) 2023 results are likely to be declared soon, as per multiple reports.
Candidates who appeared for the WBTET 2023 exam can view and download their scorecard PDFs from the official website, wbbpe.wb.gov.in.
To access the West Bengal TET scorecards, candidates will need to enter the registration number, roll number, and date of birth.
Candidates can check the West Bengal TET Result 2023 through the following steps:
The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET) was conducted on December 24, 2023.
The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is conducted for the recruitment of educators in state-run and aided primary schools in West Bengal.
In 2024, there was no West Bengal TET exam.
In 2023, around 3 lakh candidates appeared for the West Bengal TET – the results of which are expected today.