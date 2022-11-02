Wharton, Berkeley, NYU offering online MBAs for the first time

Next year, McDonough aims to enroll between 40 and 50 part-time online students for the degree, which should take about three years to complete. Students will come to the school’s Washington, D.C., campus for two weeks and study abroad for one week, but other classes will be virtual. About half of the lectures are streamed live, and the rest can be completed at any time, Prof. Malaviya said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}