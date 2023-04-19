- The six best books on poker, chosen by our American business and society correspondent
Poker sits between two poles of perfect chance (as with roulette, say) and perfect strategy (as in chess). In most variations, players can see some of their opponents’ cards—whether shared ones, as in hold ‘em, or those dealt face up, as in stud—while some are known only to each player. Even in draw, in which each player is dealt her own hand unseen to the rest of the table, and can exchange cards to improve, play communicates information: exchange no cards, and you’re telling your opponents you have an exceptionally strong hand; take three or four, and you communicate weakness.