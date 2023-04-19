What to read to understand poker, the finest game ever invented

This is yet another book by yet another journalist who immerses herself in the world of professional poker in order to enter the WSOP. Unlike Messrs McManus and Alvarez, Ms Konnikova had no prior experience. Also unlike them, she trained as a psychologist, and knows her way around social-science literature, making this book more instructive and ruminative than gonzo-macho. In their books, success at the table is what matters. In Ms Konnikova’s what counts is the self-knowledge she gains along the way. For instance, every serious player can recall, and sometimes wallow in, stories of “bad beats", when they made every decision correctly but still lost. Her teacher, Erik Seidel—an even-keeled, intellectually curious, wildly successful professional player—warns her away from that habit: bad beats happen to everyone; what matters is making good decisions, and dwelling on the outcome means dwelling on things beyond one’s control. “Do we see ourselves as victims or victors?" she writes, having ruminated on his advice. “A victim: the cards went against me. Things are being done to me, things are happening around me, and I am neither to blame nor in control. A victor: I made the correct decision. Sure, the outcome didn’t go my way, but I thought correctly under pressure. And that’s the skill I can control." Poker is not a game of chance; it is a test of character.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}