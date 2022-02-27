NEW DELHI : Rama Sharma, Spokesperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that there is no update on CBSE Class 10 and Class12 Term1 results. This statement comes as lakhs of students prepare for term 2 board exams scheduled to take place in April.

However, another official said that the results for Term 1 would very likely be declared along with the Term 2 or in March.

"The board is working to announce the term 1 result in March, but there are views to announce the term 1 result jointly with term 2. An official announcement on term 1 results will be soon," the official said.

Earlier announcements had confirmed that the results for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 Results would be declared in February. However, no notice was shared regarding the delay.

The board has said that Term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on April 26. They also said that detailed date sheet will be out soon on cbse.nic.in. The practical examination will beheld from 2 March.

The term 1 mark sheets will mention only marks secured by students and the final result cum mark sheets after term 2 will include details like pass and fail status.

In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

Once announced, the students can check the Class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.

