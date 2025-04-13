When will UP Board Class 10, 12 results be declared on upmsp.edu.in? Board clarifies on viral April 15 date

The UPMSP has issued a warning about fake news claiming that the Class 10 and 12 results will be released on April 15, confirming that the official date will be announced on their websites.

Updated13 Apr 2025, 06:42 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has cautioned against FAKE NEWS on social media that states that UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Examination results would be declared on 15 April at 2 pm. The board has clarified that updates on the date for declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 board result would be announced via official websites www.upmsp.edu.in and www.upmspresults.nic.in

The notice signed by Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh stated, “The general public is informed that an information is being disseminated on social media and other mediums that the result of the High School and Intermediate examination for the year 2025 will be declared on 15th April 2025 at 02.00 pm by the Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj. This information is completely false and misleading.”

“The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will make available the information related to the exam results at the appropriate time on the official website of the Board www.upmsp.edu.in or www.upmspresults.nic.in.”, the offiical notice added.

UPMSP Board Exam 2025 for Class 10 and 12

The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 examinations commenced on February 24 and concluded on March 12, 2025, with a total of 8,140 centres across the state facilitating the assessments.

Following the completion of the exams, the evaluation process for answer sheets was conducted at 261 designated centres between March 19 and April 2, 2025.

The UP board implemented stringent guidelines to ensure a meticulous and error-free evaluation process, which has now been successfully concluded.

When Will UP Board Exam 2025 Result be Declared?

The UP Board is yet to announce an official date to declare the Class 10 and 12 examination 2025 results. The Board has clarified that it will not be declared on April 15, 2025.

Last year, in 2024, the UPMSP had declared the Class 10 as well as Class 12 board exam results on April 20.

UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exam Result: How to Check?

Steps to Check UP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2025

Visit the Official Website: Go to any of the official UPMSP result portals, such as upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, or results.upmsp.edu.in.

Select the Result Link: Choose the appropriate link for High School (Class 10) or Intermediate (Class 12) results.

Enter Credentials: Provide your roll number and school code as mentioned on your admit card.

View and Download: Submit the details to access your marks sheet. Download it for future reference.

Print for Records: Keep a printed copy of the marks sheet for official use until the original certificates are issued.

For updates, students are advised to regularly check the official websites and avoid relying on unverified information circulating online.

