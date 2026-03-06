Who is Anuj Agnihotri? UPSC CSE 2026 topper secures AIR 1 in 3rd attempt, says ‘still processing it’

Anuj Agnihotri has secured the top rank in the 2025 civil services examination, the results of which were announced on Friday by the Union Public Service Commission.

Agnihotri bagged AIR 1 in 3rd attempt. He stated that he was “still trying to process the results", according to HT.

Who is Anuj Agnihotri? Anuj Agnihotri is a probationer in the DANICS service and a pass out from from AIIMS Jodhpur in 2023. He completed his Class 10 from Atomic Energy Central School, where he developed a strong academic foundation. He later finished his Class 12 at MB Public Senior Secondary School in Kota. He hails from Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan, according to Vajiram and Ravi, a UPSC coaching institute.

Agnihotri's father reportedly works at Nuclear Power Plant Rawatbhata, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull secured the second and third positions respectively. In total, 958 candidates have cleared the examination and have been recommended for appointment to various central civil services, the commission said.

The civil services examination, conducted every year by the UPSC, is held in three stages, preliminary, main and interview, to recruit officers for services such as the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others.

According to the commission, the candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional. The Centre had earlier informed that 1,087 vacancies would be filled through the examination, as per PTI.

