Who is Rajan Kabra? Meet the ICAI CA 2025 topper from Mumbai who secured AIR 1 again

ICAI CA 2025 results: Rajan Kabra has emerged has the topper of the ICAI CA 2025 examination, the results of which were declared today, July 6, 2025.

Rajan Kabra, from Mumbai secured All India Rank (AIR 1), scoring an impressive 516 marks out of 600, which is 81 per cent.

Rajan Kabra secures top rank again Kabra's AIR 1 in the ICAI CA 2025 exam is just the latest chapter in his streak of academic brilliance. In 2022, he had topped the CA Intermediate exams in May, securing the first rank with a score of 378 out of 400 in CA Foundation (July 2021).

A total of 14,247 candidates have qualified as Chartered Accountants following the announcement of the CA Final results, and will now apply for membership to become certified Chartered Accountants.

Beyond Rajan Kabra's AIR 1 Rajan Kabra is currently working as an industrial trainee in the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), as per TOI.

The CA final topper is also a passionate fan of fiction – especially the Harry Potter series.

During the course of his school and college, Rajan Kabra has participated in debates, quizzes, extempores, mentioned a report by TOI.

ICAI CA Results May 2025 After Rajan Kabra, one student also from Mumbai, and another one from Kolkata secured the second and the third ranks:

AIR 2: Nishitha Bothra from Kolkata, 503 marks, 83.83%

AIR 3: Manav Rakesh Shah from Mumbai, 493 marks, 82.17%

ICAI CA Results 2025 The ICAI CA Final exam recorded pass percentages of:

22.38% for Group 1,

26.43% for Group 2,

and 18.75% for candidates who appeared for both groups. CA Intermediate Level For the Intermediate level, the pass rates were:

14.67% (Group 1),

21.51% (Group 2),

and 13.22% for both groups. CA Foundation Level At the Foundation level, the overall pass rate stood at 15.09%, with 16.26% of boys and 13.80% of girls qualifying.

Piyush Goyal congratulates students Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to X to congratulate those who cleared the CA exams. He wrote:

"Heartiest congratulations to all those who have cleared the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams!

There is no greater satisfaction than seeing your hard work translate into success. For those embarking on their journey as Chartered Accountants, a truly rewarding career lies ahead, one that demands commitment, integrity, and unwavering dedication to excellence.