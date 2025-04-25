Who is Yash Pratap Singh? UP Board Class 10th topper with a score of 97.83%

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results on Friday, April 25. Yash Pratap Singh has topped Class 10, while Anshi, Abhishek Kumar Yadav, Ritu Garg are other distinguished toppers.

Who is Yash Pratap Singh?

Yash Pratap Singh is a student from Late Smt. Rasakendri Devi Inter College, Umari is in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. He topped the Class 10 examination with a score of 97.83%.