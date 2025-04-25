Who is Yash Pratap Singh? UP Board Class 10th topper with a score of 97.83%

UPMSP announced Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 25. Yash Pratap Singh from Jalaun district topped Class 10 with a score of 97.83%. Other notable toppers include Anshi, Abhishek Kumar Yadav, and Ritu Garg.

Riya R Alex
Published25 Apr 2025, 01:21 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results on Friday, April 25. Yash Pratap Singh has topped Class 10, while  Anshi, Abhishek Kumar Yadav, Ritu Garg are other distinguished toppers.

Who is Yash Pratap Singh?

Yash Pratap Singh is a student from Late Smt. Rasakendri Devi Inter College, Umari is in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. He topped the Class 10 examination with a score of 97.83%.

First Published:25 Apr 2025, 01:21 PM IST
