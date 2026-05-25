Why did NTA change CUET UG 2026 exam date? — All we know about revised schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the CUET-UG exams. The announcement about change in Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 came out on Sunday.

Why did NTA change CUET UG 2026 exam date? On account of Bakrid festival which will be observed on 28 May, the testing agency changed the exam date. In a post on X, NTA stated, “The examinations scheduled for 28 May 2026 (both shifts) stand postponed — in view of the change in the date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday as per Government of India notification.”

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This decision came days after Students’ Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) urged the Testing Agency to postpone the CUET UG 2026 examinations scheduled for 28 May 2026. The organisation alleged the date of this national level screening test coincided with Eid-ul-Adha celebrations which could create difficulties for candidates appearing for the exam.

SIO submitted a memorandum to the examination agency stating that since students from different parts of the country appear for the test, many will face inconvenience linked to the examination schedule. Demanding an alternative date due to clash with an important religious festival, it raised concerns over religious observances, long-distance travel, and accessibility issues.

SIO sighted unnecessary logistical and emotional pressure for several who students were expected to travel across districts and states to reach their allotted examination centres.

SIO formally appealed to the NTA through a post on X, urging NTA to reconsider the May 28 schedule in the interest of “fairness, inclusivity, and accessibility” for students.

In a circular issued on 24 May, the NTA said the decision was taken in view of the Department of Personnel and Training's (DoPT) office memorandum issued on 22 May regarding the revised date of the Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) holiday.

"In light of the DoPT O.M. No. F. No. 12/3/2023-JCA dated 22.05.2026 regarding the change in the date of the holiday on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid), and in continuation of the Public Notice dated 05 May 2026, it is hereby informed that the CUET (UG) 2026 examinations scheduled to be held on 28.05.2026 in both shifts stand postponed," the notice stated.

What we know about revised exam date Although NTA has not announced revised schedule yet, but it is expected that the dates will be declared in the coming days. NTA's post on X said, “Revised exam dates for affected candidates will be announced shortly.”