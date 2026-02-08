Why did TNPSC cancel Group II A main exam? When to expect Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission's revised test dates

The authorities conducting the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) exam on Sunday announced the cancellation of Group II A main examination. One of the most sought-after state level exam was scheduled for February 8 for a total of 1,000 vacancies in assistant, revenue inspector, and other posts.

Why did TNPSC cancel Group II A main exam? Talking about this recruitment drive, official familiar with the matter informed The Times of India that about 600 candidates were wrongly allocated exam centres because of a software glitch. Nearly 1,000 candidates turned up at an exam centre on the test day that had arrangements for only 300 candidates. This implies that the authorities misallocated exam centres for about 600 candidates.

As per the report, over 9,000 candidates were scheduled to appear for the mains exam.