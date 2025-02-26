Why do small children in Japan ride the subway alone?

The results are impressive. Not only do Japanese children do well academically; they also show remarkable independence at a young age. Six-year-olds walk or ride the metro unaccompanied to school. (It helps that the country is unusually safe.) Sugiura Kouma, seven, walks the ten-minute route daily. “I get nervous because he has to cross a main road, but people help him," says Hiroki, his father. A Japanese reality show features toddlers going to the shops on their own to buy fishcakes. Contrast this with the hysterical safetyism sometimes seen in the West, where many parents are convinced something terrible will happen if they stop hovering over their children for an instant, and where governments sometimes act as if this were true. In October Brittany Patterson, a mother in the American state of Georgia, was handcuffed and arrested because her ten-year-old was seen walking calmly to the town less than a mile from his home.