Why elite MBA graduates are struggling to find jobs

What other options do students have? A small but growing number are choosing to run a small business, rather than work their way up a big one. Investors are handing over cash to “search funds", where fresh business-school graduates attempt to acquire and operate a firm. Investors’ returns are impressive, even if numbers are small—a survey from Stanford says 94 funds were launched in 2023. “It’s a lower-risk way to try entrepreneurship; the results are not as binary as if you start a new company," says Lacey Wismer of Hunter Search Capital, which backs such funds. “Some of the best MBA students pursue this path. It’s not the McKinsey rejects," says Mark Agnew of Chicago Booth. Judging by the interest on campus, many more are likely to try it. According to Vanessa Abundis Correa, a student at the school, the “entrepreneurship through acquisition" club is one of the most popular on campus.