Last spring, Yale University President Maurie McInnis asked a group of faculty to examine why Americans were losing confidence in higher education—and to propose remedies to restore it.
Why everyone hates the Ivy League
SummaryA new Yale internal report carries a message for the campus: check liberal bias, introduce more merit in admissions and reduce preferences for legacies.
Last spring, Yale University President Maurie McInnis asked a group of faculty to examine why Americans were losing confidence in higher education—and to propose remedies to restore it.
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