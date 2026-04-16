Why everyone hates the Ivy League

Last spring, Yale University President Maurie McInnis asked a group of faculty to examine why Americans were losing confidence in higher education—and to propose remedies to restore it.
Last spring, Yale University President Maurie McInnis asked a group of faculty to examine why Americans were losing confidence in higher education—and to propose remedies to restore it.
Their much-anticipated findings, released Wednesday, call for changes to address everything from perceived political bias among faculty, to opaque admission standards and crushing student debt.
Their much-anticipated findings, released Wednesday, call for changes to address everything from perceived political bias among faculty, to opaque admission standards and crushing student debt.
“In its report, the committee calls on Yale to reflect on and take responsibility for our role in the erosion of public trust,” McInnis wrote. “I accept this judgment fully.”
The report comes as colleges and universities seek to placate a presidential administration that has filed lawsuits, frozen federal research funds and generally made life uncomfortable for institutions accustomed to more autonomy. Yale and Dartmouth, are the Ivy League schools least affected by President Trump’s scrutiny.
In 2025, only 42% of Americans expressed “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in higher education, up slightly from recent years, but still down from 57% in 2015, according to Gallup.
Price, value and political polarization—and a broader anger at American institutions—have all fed the downdraft. Confidence has fallen especially hard among conservatives, many of whom believe universities give priority to social justice over the pursuit of knowledge.
The 10-member Yale faculty committee found actions Yale took that reinforced this idea.
The group noted, for instance, that Yale’s mission statement grew in 2016 to include “improving the world today” and fostering “an ethical, interdependent, and diverse community.”
“These are all worthy goals,” the committee wrote, “But they are not what makes a university a university.”
Instead, the group recommends Yale adopt a leaner mission statement found in the Faculty Handbook: “Yale University’s mission is to create, disseminate, and preserve knowledge through research and teaching.”
The committee included professors of law, astronomy and English and other disciplines. They interviewed Yale students, alumni and staff as well as activists, politicians and critics of higher education—and ultimately came up with 20 recommendations.
Transparent admissions
The committee urged more clarity in an admissions process they characterized as opaque, complicated and not clearly based on merit. “The absence of any clear academic standard is difficult to reconcile with a mission built on academic excellence,” the report stated.
The committee recommends establishing and publicizing a minimum SAT score or a Yale-specific entrance exam to ensure no students are admitted without the requisite academic preparation and ability. Echoing moves by Harvard, the committee also recommends that Yale curb grade inflation.
Additionally, the committee portrayed admissions as tilted toward the rich and connected, in a time after the Supreme Court’s actions on affirmative action.
The group suggested Yale reduce the “major remaining categories associated with admission preferences”: legacies (the offspring of alumni), varsity athletes and the children of faculty, staff and donors.
Open debate
The committee addressed concerns that Yale is perceived as an intellectual echo chamber, a criticism leveled at many universities and academic disciplines. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 36 to one across top schools within Yale, according to one estimate cited in the report.
To combat insularity, the committee recommends that starting this fall, each department should scrutinize the “diversity of perspectives” offered in its curriculum and study the “openness of its hiring and admissions practices to dissenting or underrepresented traditions.”
The committee’s recommendations include some long sought by conservatives, such as the creation of a civic-education initiative for all first-year undergraduate students, devoted to informed citizenship.
Address affordability
Sticker prices at elite universities nationwide are approaching $100,000 in total costs a year, topping the average U.S. household income. Starting in the fall of 2026, students from families earning up to $200,000 will be able to attend Yale tuition-free, but the committee recommends the school continue to raise that income limit to make more students eligible.
The group also wants Yale to address the heavy debt some students incur in graduate schools. In particular, they recommended expanding financial aid at the School of Nursing, School of Public Health and School of the Environment, where graduates regularly carry debt out of proportion to their likely earnings in their chosen professions.
This decline in trust “did not come out of nowhere, nor did it happen overnight,” McInnis wrote. “We must acknowledge how we have fallen short. That means welcoming as comprehensive a panorama of perspectives as possible—even, and especially, those that may be critical—and facing such criticism with humility and curiosity.”
Write to Douglas Belkin at Doug.Belkin@wsj.com