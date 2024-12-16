SSC MTS 2024: Those candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecard from the official website at ssc.gov.in. Students will need their registration number to access the results, once SSC MTS results are declared.

SSC MTS Result 2024: Students eagerly await SSC MTS Results as the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) can release the scorecard anytime soon. The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 were conducted between September 30 and November 14.

Those candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecard from the official website at ssc.gov.in. Students will need their registration number to access the results, once SSC MTS results are declared.

Why is SSC MTS 2024 trending? Following past year trends, the results are usually announced within a month after the last date of the examination, making it clear why SSC is trending. To have a clearer view and supporting document to make the claim, Google trends report at 7:05 is provided below.

Google trends report

However, the Commission has not yet announced the date and time for the result announcement.

How to check SSC MTS Result 2024? Follow the below mentioned steps to check result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other required details.

Step 4: SSC MTS Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.