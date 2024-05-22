Education
Why senior managers walk on eggshells around Gen Z at the workplace
Devina Sengupta 11 min read 22 May 2024, 08:15 PM IST
Summary
- It is Millennial vs Gen Z at many companies. With their basic needs taken care of, GenZers are perceived to have a sense of entitlement when it comes to adhering to policies, processes and standards. Middle and senior managers are struggling to cope with new-age attitudes towards work.
Mumbai: On a Tuesday afternoon in New York last month, a 40-year-old senior executive was waiting for her 28-year-old colleague to join her on a video call to discuss the launch of a website for their employer—one of the largest product firms in the world. She had already been waiting for 25 minutes—they were both working from home and she was worried. It would have been unusual for the employee to abscond from office, but home was a different turf. “I logged out, and within a few minutes got a message from him apologising for the delay. He had taken his dogs for a walk and lost track of time."
