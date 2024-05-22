Why senior managers walk on eggshells around Gen Z at the workplace

To be sure, generational differences have always existed. For instance, in the West, those who belonged to the Silent Generation (born between 1928-1945) were people who fought in or grew up during the Second World War. They were called traditionalists or conformists and were followed by their polar opposites, the Baby Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964). The Boomers were the brash young rebels of the 1960s and 70s who turned the Western world upside down with their counter-culture—flower power, free love, drug use and hippie communes. There probably will never be another generation quite like the Boomers when it comes to being rebellious. But those same rebels, and those who came after them, have been left confounded by the attitudes and expectations of Gen Z.