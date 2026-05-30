‘Will get an opportunity…’: NTA to re-examine CUET-UG 2026 candidates affected by 'technical glitch'

After the technical disruption that affected the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that candidates who were impacted will be provided another chance to take the exam.

Earlier, the CUET 2026, conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes at universities across India, experienced delays at certain examination centres on Saturday because of a technical issue.

Here's what NTA said The NTA said in a post on X, “We know today's unfortunate technical disruption caused distress for some CUET (UG) 2026 candidates. Candidates who did their Biometric Registration and were present at their examination centres today (i.e. 30.05.2026 in Shift-I), but couldn't complete their examination due to this technical glitch, will get an opportunity for examination.”

“TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET UG 2026 at some centres on Saturday. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged,” the NTA said on X.

"Afternoon session timing (revised): Reporting/entry from 2:30 pm; examination begins at 4:00 pm instead of 3:00 pm," the NTA said.

Morning session candidates were given the full duration of the paper and were allowed to exit only after the completion of the test, it said.

“NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students and parents,” the agency said.

The agency also provided a helpline number – 91-11-40759000 – and email support – cuet-ug@nta.ac.in – for any assistance.

In a statement, K Krithivasan, CEO and MD at TCS, said that "a brief technical issue" caused a delay of around two hours in the morning shift of CUET-UG.

“The issue was promptly identified and resolved by our technical teams and the examination has since resumed without any impact to the sanctity of the exam. We regret the inconvenience,” the statement said, PTI reported.

It added that its teams are "actively monitoring all systems" and remain committed to working closely with the NTA "to ensure seamless conduct of the computer-based tests."

Students reported alleged lack of communication Several students and parents reported the delay on X and alleged lack of communication at the examination centres.

"CUET 2026 students forced to wait 3-4 hours due to technical glitches. No proper communication, no arrangements, students and parents suffering in extreme heat. This is unacceptable for a national-level exam," an X user posted.

"CUET scheduled to conclude at 10:30 am today has not yet commenced at the centre Webinfotron Technologies, adjacent to Ganga International School, Khasra No. 265, Delhi 110081. Parents are waiting since morning for their children with no official update," another user said, as reported by PTI.

"CUET exam delayed. The centre for most kids was many many miles away from the main city. Kids and parents left at 6 am to reach the centre on time. At 11 am, parents are told that the exam has not even started. Meanwhile, kids are just sitting inside waiting," said another.

CUET-UG The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or CUET-UG, is a standardised, national-level entrance exam conducted by the NTA for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across central, state, and select private universities.

Since its introduction in 2022, the second-largest entrance test in the country has witnessed multiple operational disruptions in different phases, including last-minute changes in exam centres, delayed entry and commencement at several venues, and technical issues such as server and login failures at select centres.

There have also been instances of exam cancellations at some centres due to system-related problems, as well as rescheduling of tests for the affected candidates.

In certain cases, students reported confusion over admit card details and exam dates, leading to missed attempts.

The repeated disruptions have raised apprehensions among students and parents regarding the seamless conduct of the examination.

Since the 2025 cycle, the CUET UG has been administered in a computer-based test (CBT) format, with the NTA stating that the shift enhances standardisation, operational efficiency, and logistical management of the nationwide entrance exam.

Designed to replace multiple university entrance examinations, the CUET-UG offers a common evaluation framework for admissions. It assesses candidates on language proficiency, subject-specific knowledge, and general aptitude, in line with the National Education Policy 2020, which seeks to foster inclusivity and ensure equitable access to higher education opportunities.