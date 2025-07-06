Women on campus: An uphill climb at India’s top B-schools
Summary
The gender ratio in India's top B-schools varies, with newer IIMs achieving better female representation. Despite efforts to encourage enrollment, established institutions face challenges in balancing gender ratios even as they adapt to changing corporate diversity expectations.
The gender ratio in India’s top business schools has been a mixed bag the past five years, with several premier management institutions struggling to ensure that at least half of their students are women.
