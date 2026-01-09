XAT 2026 Answer Key out: Objection window for Xavier Aptitude Test now open at xatonline.in

XAT 2026 Answer Key out: The provisional answer key for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is now available at the entrance exam's official website, xatonline.in.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the provisional XAT 2026 answer key and raise objections, if any.

XAT is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) members for over 75 years. It is one of India’s most trusted national-level entrance exams for admission to MBA/PGDM programs.

XAT Answer Key 2026: Step-by-step download guide To download the XAT Answer Key 2026, candidates need to

Visit the official website at xatonline.in

Click on the answer key link available on the homepage

Enter the required login credentials

A provisional XAT Answer Key 2026 will be displayed on the screen XAT Answer Key 2026: Essential login credentials Candidates will have to log in to their XAT account to access the provisional XAT Answer Key 2026. Here are the essential details required to login:

XAT ID: XAT26XXXXXX

Password: Enter the same password you used when accessing your admit card.

XAT Answer Key 2026: Do's & Don'ts Each candidate must check the XAT Answer Key 2026 carefully and download a copy for future reference.

Candidates must challenge the answers in the XAT Answer Key 2026 if they have an objection to any.

Candidates are advised to keep track of the objection window and submit their challenge within the stipulated time.

Candidates must regularly visit the official XAT website xatonline.in for regular updates related to objections, final answer key, and result announcements. XAT Answer Key 2026: Objection window open The objection window for the XAT Answer Key 2026 is now open. It will reportedly remain open for the next two to three days. However, the official website has not specified the exact closing date of the objection window.

Candidates can challenge any answer by raising objections on the official website and by paying a processing fee for each objection submitted.

About XAT 2026 The Xavier Aptitude Test 2026 was conducted on 4 January 2026 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination was held in computer-based mode, with the question paper set in English.

The XAT 2026 question paper consisted of 95 multiple-choice questions, each carrying five options with one correct answer. The paper was divided into two time-bound parts — Part 1 and Part 2.