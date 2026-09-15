Rajasthan civic polls: BJP candidate gets just 1 vote, Congress jibes - ‘Even wife didn’t vote for him’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged ahead of the Congress in Rajasthan's urban local body elections, winning 4,179 wards against the opposition party's 3,613 and securing clear majorities in four of the state's 10 municipal corporations.

The BJP has won 41% of the wards in Rajasthan's urban local body polls, while the Congress has won 35%. The results were declared during the vote count on Monday, 15 September.

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The result gave the BJP another reason for celebration, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the victory. However, what caught the attention of many was the saffron party's candidate Kailashchand, who contested from Ward 13 of Parbatsar municipality in Didwana-Kuchaman district.

Kailashchand got one vote. That too not from the ward he contested.

According to the State Election Commission website, Congress candidate Hina Khanam won the ward with 376 votes, while independent candidate Rashid Khan secured 195 votes.

According to the State Election Commission website, Congress candidate Hina Khanam won the ward with 376 votes, while Independent candidate Rashid Khan secured 195 votes.

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The Congress party was quick to take a jibe at the BJP over the case.

"The result from Ward No. 13 in Parbatsar is making waves in the Rajasthan local body elections. BJP candidate Kailash Chand received only 1 vote, while Congress's Heena Khanam got 376 and independent Rashid Khan got 195 votes.

The biggest shock is the claim that Kailash Chand's wife and parents didn't vote for him either, the Congress party said.

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Kailashchand told news agenc PTI that he was a voter of Ward 12, but the BJP fielded him from the neighbouring Ward 13.

"I got one vote. My vote is in Ward 12. I was fielded from Ward 13. Someone from that ward has voted for me," he said.

Parbatsar municipality has 25 wards. The Congress won 13 wards, securing a simple majority, while the BJP won 12.

PM Modi hails BJP victory Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the BJP's victory in Rajasthan's urban local body elections and said the win is proof of the victory of truth over the "echo of falsehood".

Also Read | Election Results: BJP ahead of Congress in Rajasthan local body polls

The BJP emerged ahead of the Congress in Rajasthan's urban local body elections, winning 4,179 wards against the opposition party's 3,613 and securing clear majorities in four of the state's 10 municipal corporations.

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"Heartfelt gratitude to the public for securing a resounding victory for the BJP in the Rajasthan local body elections. This is proof of the victory of truth over the echo of falsehood," Modi said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.

The prime minister said this mandate from the people has once again made it clear that the double-engine government's policies of good governance and development have their full support.

Modi said with this win, the BJP's resolve to take the state to new heights of progress as well as bring happiness into the lives of every individual will be strengthened further.

This is proof of the victory of truth over the echo of falsehood.

"On this occasion, many congratulations to all the winning candidates as well as the dedicated and hardworking workers of the party," he said.

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(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.