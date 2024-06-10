10 Union ministers in Modi 3.0 cabinet who are not members of Lok Sabha. Full list here

The new Union cabinet of ministers in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is a mix of old guards and fresh faces. As many as 72 ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were inducted into the new cabinet during the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

The new council of ministers has 61 members from the BJP and 11 leaders from the NDA allies. Of the 72 ministers, 43 have served 3 or more terms in the Parliament, and 39 have been ministers in the Union government earlier.

Among familiar faces, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar, who were all part of the Modi 2.0 Cabinet, were again sworn in as cabinet ministers. Some ministers are either members of Rajya Sabha or will have to be one.

A minister in the Union cabinet has to be a member of either of the two houses of Parliament – the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Here are the ministers who are not members of the Lok Sabha and yet became the ministers:

1- S Jaishankar: The former External Affairs Minister Jaishankar didn’t contest the Lok Sabha elections and was sworn in as a minister on Sunday. Jaishankar has been a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat twice. He was made the Minister of External Affairs on May 31, 2019, under the previous Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2- Nirmala Sitharaman: Former Minister of Finance, Sitharaman didn’t contest elections. She has been elected twice to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Sitharaman also took oath as a cabinet minister on Sunday.

3- JP Nadda: The outgoing BJP president Nadda has been a Union Minister before. He also took oath as cabinet minister on Sunday. Nadda has earlier served as Union health minister in Narendra Modi's first term from November 9, 2014 to May 30, 2019. Nadda is a Rajya Sabha member.

4- Ramdas Athawale: President of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) and Rajya Sabha member, Athawale was the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the previous government. The RPI(A), an NDA ally, did not field any candidate for the Lok Sabha polls this time. Athwale needs to take the Rajya Sabha route to be in the cabinet.

5- Hardeep Singh Puri: Former minister of housing and urban affairs in the PM Modi-led government, Puri is a Rajya Sabha MP. He was also among 30 cabinet ministers who took oath on Sunday. A 1974-batch IFS officer, Puri served as the permanent representative of India to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013 before joining the BJP in January 2014.

6- George Kurian: The BJP general secretary in Kerala, Kurian also took oath on Sunday. Kurian entered politics through the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Kurian also needs to be a Rajya Sabha MP to be a minister

7- Satish Dubey: The BJP’s Brahmin leader from Bihar's, he represented the Valmiki Nagar seat in the Lok Sabha from 2014 and 2019. Now a Rajya Sabha MP, Dubey gained prominence as an activist taking up the issues of sugarcane farmers.

8- Sanjay Seth: He is a businessman from Ranchi. Seth is a Rajya Sabha member, who was sworn in as a minister in the Narendra Modi government on Sunday. He began his political journey as a student leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1976 and became a parliamentarian in 2019.

9 - Ramnath Thakur: The two-time JD (U) Rajya Sabha member and son of former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, Ramnath Thakur was also sworn in as the minister of state on Sunday.

10- BL Verma: Rajya Sabha member BL Verma was also sworn in as the minister of state on Sunday. Verma has been the minister of state in ministry of development in north eastern region in the previous government led by Narendra Modi.

Other ministers who are not members of Lok Sabha include Pabita Margherita, L Murugan, Ranveet Singh Bittu. Rajya Sabha MP Margherita from Assam was sworn in as the minister of the state in the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Murugan, the Former Tamil Nadu BJP president and former Union minister of state for animal husbandry lost the election but still made it to PM Modi-led cabinet.