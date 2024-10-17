10 ministers likely to take oath with Nayab Singh Saini. Find details of Haryana CM’s possible cabinet colleagues

Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in as Haryana's Chief Minister, marking a historic third term for the BJP. With ten ministers likely joining him, this new cabinet could shape the state's future. Explore who might take office and the implications for Haryana's governance.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published17 Oct 2024, 11:27 AM IST
10 ministers likely to take oath with Nayab Singh Saini. Find details of Haryana CM's possible cabinet colleagues
10 ministers likely to take oath with Nayab Singh Saini. Find details of Haryana CM’s possible cabinet colleagues(PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn-in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second time today, October 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party's top leadership, among others will attend the oath-taking ceremony scheduled to begin around noon.

Saini, 54 was on Wednesday unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in a meeting held at the party office in Panchkula. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present at the meeting. Soon after the meeting, Saini met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and staked claim to form the next government.

Also Read | Nayab Singh Saini swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: Saini takes oath shortly

As many as ten leaders are likely to be sworn in as ministers alonside Saini, according to reports. Haryana government, with a 90-member assembly, can have a maximum of 13 ministers (15 per cent), including the chief minister, in the Council of Ministers. The BJP will keep 3 ministerial berths vacant for now, as per reports.

BJP scripted a historic third term in Haryana, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress won 37 seats. The elections were held on October 5 and the results declared on October 8.

Apart from Modi and Shah, a battery of Union ministers including Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda, chief ministers of many states, and senior party leaders are expected to attend the oath-taking event in Panchkula. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the event. Around 50,000 people were expected to attend the mega event, party leaders said.

Also Read | PM Modi to address NDA leaders in Chandigarh, after Saini’s swearing-in

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to hold a meeting of all chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from the coalition in Chandigarh, soon after Singh Saini takes oath as the chief minister for the second time.

Probable names for ministerial berths in Haryana: 

Krishan Lal Panwar

Ranbir Gangwa

Rao Narbir Singh

Mahipal Dhanda

Also Read | Nayab Singh Saini: Find out net worth of BJP BJP leader returning as Haryana CM

Krishan Bedi

Krishan Lal Midha

Anil Vij

Arvind Sharma

Vipul Goel

Rajesh Nagar

Arti Rao

Shruti Choudhry

Shakti Rani Sharma

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Business NewsElections10 ministers likely to take oath with Nayab Singh Saini. Find details of Haryana CM’s possible cabinet colleagues

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    481.30
    11:27 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -5.5 (-1.13%)

    Tata Steel share price

    154.45
    11:27 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -0.8 (-0.52%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,719.05
    11:27 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    11.05 (0.41%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    189.35
    11:27 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -3.4 (-1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,902.60
    11:21 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    67.35 (1.39%)

    EPL share price

    272.95
    11:21 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    1.25 (0.46%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,668.70
    11:18 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-0.05%)

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,933.70
    11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -97.3 (-4.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    627.90
    11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -34.9 (-5.27%)

    KEI Industries share price

    4,165.80
    11:21 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -215.6 (-4.92%)

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,933.70
    11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -97.3 (-4.79%)

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,787.10
    11:21 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -79.35 (-4.25%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,210.20
    11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    77.75 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    228.60
    11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    11.1 (5.1%)

    Mphasis share price

    3,054.90
    11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    144.2 (4.95%)

    Latent View Analytics share price

    485.65
    11:21 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    15.2 (3.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.00510.00
      Chennai
      77,921.00510.00
      Delhi
      78,073.00510.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.00510.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.