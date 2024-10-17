10 ministers likely to take oath with Nayab Singh Saini. Find details of Haryana CM’s possible cabinet colleagues

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn-in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second time today, October 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party's top leadership, among others will attend the oath-taking ceremony scheduled to begin around noon.

Saini, 54 was on Wednesday unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in a meeting held at the party office in Panchkula. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present at the meeting. Soon after the meeting, Saini met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and staked claim to form the next government.

As many as ten leaders are likely to be sworn in as ministers alonside Saini, according to reports. Haryana government, with a 90-member assembly, can have a maximum of 13 ministers (15 per cent), including the chief minister, in the Council of Ministers. The BJP will keep 3 ministerial berths vacant for now, as per reports.

BJP scripted a historic third term in Haryana, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress won 37 seats. The elections were held on October 5 and the results declared on October 8.

Apart from Modi and Shah, a battery of Union ministers including Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda, chief ministers of many states, and senior party leaders are expected to attend the oath-taking event in Panchkula. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the event. Around 50,000 people were expected to attend the mega event, party leaders said.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to hold a meeting of all chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from the coalition in Chandigarh, soon after Singh Saini takes oath as the chief minister for the second time.

Probable names for ministerial berths in Haryana: Krishan Lal Panwar

Ranbir Gangwa

Rao Narbir Singh

Mahipal Dhanda

Also Read | Nayab Singh Saini: Find out net worth of BJP BJP leader returning as Haryana CM

Krishan Bedi

Krishan Lal Midha

Anil Vij

Arvind Sharma

Vipul Goel

Rajesh Nagar

Arti Rao

Shruti Choudhry