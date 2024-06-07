'10 years was just trailer,' Narendra Modi hails NDA at parliamentary meet | Top quotes
Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition's INDIA bloc, saying the parties in the alliance have already started saying that it was only for Lok Sabha polls; ‘it shows their character, hunger for power’
Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the National Democratic Alliance saying that its 10 years of rule was "just a trailer", and the alliance is now set to work harder and faster for development of the country. He also thanked NDA allies for unanimously agreeing to back his third term as a Prime Minister.