Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition's INDIA bloc, saying the parties in the alliance have already started saying that it was only for Lok Sabha polls; ‘it shows their character, hunger for power’

Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the National Democratic Alliance saying that its 10 years of rule was "just a trailer", and the alliance is now set to work harder and faster for development of the country. He also thanked NDA allies for unanimously agreeing to back his third term as a Prime Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, Modi said the alliance is not a grouping of parties that have come together for power, but an “organic alliance" committed to principle of “nation first".

Here are top quotes from Narendra Modi at the NDA parliamentary party meeting: I see 2024 Lok Sabha results as grand victory for NDA but opposition tried to reject our victory: Narendra Modi at NDA meet.

For me NDA stands for New India, Developed India, Aspirational India: Narendra Modi

Our 10 years just trailer, we will work much harder, faster for development of our country; people know we will deliver: Narendra Modi

NDA govt in next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, minimum interference in lives of common citizens: Narendra Modi.

We are committed to principle of 'sarva panth sambhava' (all religions are equal): Narendra Modi at NDA parliamentary party meet.

NDA not a grouping of parties that have come together for power, it's an organic alliance committed to principle of 'nation first': Modi.

We will ensure India leads world in 'green era'; I urge everyone to plant a tree in name of their mothers as respect for mother earth: Modi.

Empowering poor, middle class our priority; we will continue to ensure welfare of people, deliver quality life to all: PM Modi at NDA meet.

Our govt believes in competitive and cooperative federalism: PM Modi at NDA parliamentary meet.

I urge all states to be ready with progressive policies; there is huge potential for investments from across world: PM Modi.

Respect for India and investments into India both are growing in a big way: PM Modi at NDA meet.

Power of India's democracy that those questioning EVMs and Election Commission were silenced after results: Narendra Modi at NDA meet.

I strongly feel people of INDI alliance belong to previous century when they question tech advancements like EVMs, Aadhaar: Narendra Modi.

Oppn tried to paint 2024 Lok Sabha results as loss for us but people of our country know we never lost: Narendra Modi at NDA meet.

INDI alliance parties have already started saying alliance was only for LS polls; it shows their character, hunger for power: Narendra Modi.

Cong couldn't touch 100-mark even after 10 years; their total seats in last 3 LS polls fewer than our tally in this election alone: Modi.

Been missing Parliamentary debates, I hope Opposition MPs will also contribute to nation-building when they come to Parliament: PM Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

