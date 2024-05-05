100 Samajwadi Party workers booked for 'vandalising' Maharana Pratap statue in Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party workers have been booked under charges of rioting, stoking religious hatred, disobeying orders of a public servant, and breach of peace.
Nearly 90-100 Samajwadi Party workers have been booked in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri for allegedly vandalising a statue of Maharana Pratap, police said on Sunday. The unnamed employees were reportedly engaging in rowdy and disorderly behaviour.
