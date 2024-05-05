Samajwadi Party workers have been booked under charges of rioting, stoking religious hatred, disobeying orders of a public servant, and breach of peace.

Nearly 90-100 Samajwadi Party workers have been booked in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri for allegedly vandalising a statue of Maharana Pratap, police said on Sunday. The unnamed employees were reportedly engaging in rowdy and disorderly behaviour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to news agency PTI report quoting residents, the incident occurred on Saturday following party chief Akhilesh Yadav's road show for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was seeking votes for his wife and SP candidate from Mainpur, Dimple Yadav.

Kotwali Police Station SHO Fateh Bahadur Singh Bhadauria told PTI that the case was filed on Saturday after the police took a suo motu cognizance of the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Samajwadi Party leader Zaheer Salmani's wife Nazreen shot dead in Hapur Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar told news agency ANI that the SP workers were trying to raise the party flag at the statue.

"After the roadshow, some party workers came here and tried to raise their party's flag at the statue of Maharana Pratap. We are looking at the CCTV footage," he said.

The Samajwadi Party workers have been booked under charges of rioting, stoking religious hatred, disobeying orders of a public servant, and breach of peace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: ‘Ram Naam Satya is certain...': Yogi Adityanath warns criminals in Uttar Pradesh Following the reports of alleged vandalisation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the act and said it was “insulting".

"This kind of insulting and contemptuous behaviour of the Samajwadi Party leaders with the statue of national leader Maharana Pratap is highly condemnable. I condemn this act..." he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi.

Also read: PM Modi calls Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav 'flop do ladkon ki jodi': 'They want to introduce religion-based reservation' Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also condemned the vandalisation and claimed that the face of the party pretending to be socialist had been exposed in front of the public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Insulting religious scriptures, freedom fighters, brave soldiers and our great men has become a habit of these nepotistic parties. I have full faith that the respected people of the country will destroy the divisive and fanatic ideology of the INDI alliance with the power of one vote," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!