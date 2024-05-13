Election 2024: At 15% voter turnout till 11 am, Srinagar breaches 2019 numbers in first 4 hours of phase 4 polling
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In 2019, the Srinagar seat had recorded 14.43 per cent overall voter turnout throughout the day. Monday's turnout of 14.94 per cent at 11 am, has already crossed the 2019 numbers in phase 4 polling held in Srinagar, according to the Election Commission of India.
Srinagar recorded about 14.94 percent voter turnout till 11 am on Monday, the Election Commission said. Srinagar, one of the three parliamentary seats of Kashmir, is among the 96 seats voting in the phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections across the country.