Srinagar recorded about 14.94 percent voter turnout till 11 am on Monday, the Election Commission said. Srinagar , one of the three parliamentary seats of Kashmir, is among the 96 seats voting in the phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections across the country.

In 2019 elections, the seat had recorded 14.43 per cent voter turnout. This Monday's figures at 11 am, have already crossed the 2019 turnut numbers in Srinagar. Overall, the 96 seats recorded about 25 per cent voter turnout till 11 am, according to the poll panel figures.

The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are the first general elections in the erstwhile state since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019 by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled centre.

The abrogation stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. The government also downgraded the erstwhile state into two Union Territories – J&K and Ladakh. Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri –the other two seats of Kashmir Valley – will vote in the next two rounds of Lok Sabha polls.

NC candidate Aga Ruhullah is up against Waheed Para of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Srinagar seat. The JK Apni Party (AP) has fielded former minister, Mohammad Ashraf Mir for the Srinagar seat. The AP candidate is backed by Sajad Lone’s JK People’s Conference (PC).

No poll boycott calls

The 2024 general election is, perhaps, the first voting exercise in decades where there have been no poll boycott calls.

Srinagar has been a stronghold of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), the regional satrap that has won 10 out of 13 elections held for the seat so far. Party president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah won the seat in 2019. Before Farooq, his son Omar Abdullah and mother Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah have also represented the seat.

