Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

While releasing the party manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra 2024 - Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election’ in Jammu Amit Shah said, the abolishment of Article 370, the historic decision of Prime Minister Modi, has led to peace, progress and social justice in the erstwhile state.

Jammu and Kashmiris voting for its 90-member assembly in three phases. While the first phase of voting is scheduled on September 18, the other two round will be held on September 25 and October 1.

The BJP has listed 25 promises for Jammu and Kashmir in its manifesto.

Here are the key highlights from BJP promises: 1-Make Jammu and Kashmir a leader in development and progress in the nation by wiping out terrorism and separatism.

2-Provide ₹18,000 per year to the senior most woman in every household through ‘Maa Samman Yojana’

-Providing assistance through the state government for Women SHGs on the issue of interest on bank loans

-Providing 2 free LPG cylinders every year to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana beneficiaries.

3-Create 5 lakh employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir through Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Rozgar Yojana (PPNDRY).

4- ₹ 3,000 yearly through DBT as travel allowance to college students under the ‘Pragati Shiksha Yojana.’

5-Ensuring fair and just recruitment processes, with timely interviews. Providing a reimbursement of coaching fees to the tune of ₹ 10,000 for 2 years. Reimbursing the travel costs to examination centres and one-time application fee.

6-Tablets/laptops to students studying in higher secondary classes in remote areas.

7-Developing Dal Lake in Srinagar city as a world-class tourist destination and promoting water sports. Setting up an Amusement Park in Tattoo Ground in Srinagar. Setting up an IT hub as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Jammu city.

8-Policy to address the issues facing 7,000 existing MSME units in Jammu and Kashmir so that access to land and public utilities will be addressed.

9-Triple the old age, widow and disability pensions from ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 3,000, guaranteeing a life of dignity for the vulnerable groups.

10-Affordable healthcare for all by increasing the coverage of Ayushman Bharat Sehat Scheme by an additional ₹ 2 lakhs from ₹ 5 lakhs.

11-New 1,000 new seats to existing and upcoming government medical colleges

12- ₹10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, comprising the existing ₹6,000 along with an additional ₹4,000, thereby ensuring the wellbeing of farmers in Jammu and Kashmir.

13-Reservation in promotion for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes within government services.

14-Expedite the metro services in Jammu and Srinagar to improve urban connectivity and enhance mobility.

15-Restore 100 ruined temples and further develop existing temples, including the Shankaracharya Temple (Jyeshteshwara Temple), Raghunath Temple, and Marthanda Sun Temple, with the active participation of religious and spiritual organisations.

16- White paper and ensure accountability for all victims of terrorism.

The abolishment of Article 370 has led to peace, progress, and social justice in the erstwhile state.

17- A free and fair census, unlike yesteryears,