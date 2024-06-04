Lok Sabha Election 2024: Modi leading in Varanasi with 55% votes
SummaryLok Sabha election result: The INDIA alliance is giving a strong challenge to the NDA, leading in over 230 constituencies compared to the NDA's 290+. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress' Rahul Gandhi are leading in their respective constituencies
Contrary to the exit poll predictions, the Opposition INDIA coalition is giving a close fight to the ruling National Democratic Alliance. As per the latest trends, while the NDA alliance led on over 290 seats, the INDIA bloc was ahead on 230+ seats.