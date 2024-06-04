Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha Election 2024: How key candidates are performing; Modi leading in Varanasi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: How key candidates are performing; Modi leading in Varanasi

Eshani Malik

Lok Sabha election result: The INDIA alliance is giving a strong challenge to the NDA, leading in over 230 constituencies compared to the NDA's 290+. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress' Rahul Gandhi are leading in their respective constituencies

While the NDA alliance led on over 290 seats, the INDIA bloc was ahead on 230+ seats.. (REPRESENTATIONAL PIC)

Contrary to the exit poll predictions, the Opposition INDIA coalition is giving a close fight to the ruling National Democratic Alliance. As per the latest trends, while the NDA alliance led on over 290 seats, the INDIA bloc was ahead on 230+ seats.

Contrary to the exit poll predictions, the Opposition INDIA coalition is giving a close fight to the ruling National Democratic Alliance. As per the latest trends, while the NDA alliance led on over 290 seats, the INDIA bloc was ahead on 230+ seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting for a third consecutive term in Varanasi. He was leading against Congress' Ajay Rai, with a vote share of 56%.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting for a third consecutive term in Varanasi. He was leading against Congress' Ajay Rai, with a vote share of 56%.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was leading in both Rae Bareli and Wayanad. In Rae Bareli, Gandhi was leading with 63.1% of the votes, while in Wayanad he was ahead with 59% of the votes, as per the latest updates.

Also Read: An indelible ink maker looks to make a mark beyond the poll booth

Home minister Amit Shah looks set to secure the Gandhinagar constituency. Shah, who made his electoral debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, was ahead of Congress leader Sonal Ramanbhai Patel with 80% of the votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 election from Amethi, is trailing Congress leader Kishori Lal by a 15% margin. Lal was leading in the erstwhile Congress stronghold with 54% of the votes.

In Jammu and Kashmir, early trends indicate that both the senior leaders from the People's Democratic Party and the National Conference were trailing in their respective seats. PDP's Mehbooba Mufti was trailing National Conference candidate Mian Altaf Ahmed by over 30% of the votes.

Mufti, the former chief minister of the state, is contesting from Anantnag-Rajouri seat in the first Lok Sabha election held in the Union territory after the abrogation of Article 370 and its subsequent bifurcation.

In Baramulla, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was trailing independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh by nearly 20% of the votes.

Also Read: Why political parties are breaking the bank to win over women voters

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shuja Asrar

Shuja Asrar is a data journalist. He writes about the role of numbers in our daily life.
Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.