Lok Sabha poll: The mystery of the absent Indian voter in 2024, in charts

Pin the blame on the scorching heat or political discontent, the Indian voters’ reluctance to exercise their franchise made headlines throughout the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. At one point, the Election Commission of India even spoke of the apathy of urban voters in particular. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh continued their trend of lower voter turnouts than the national average. Meanwhile, there were some silver linings: the gender gap in voting, for instance, was nearly zero for the second consecutive time.