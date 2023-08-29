2024 Lok Sabha Polls: BJP rolls out ‘Voter Awareness Campaign’. Here's all you need to know1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 08:36 AM IST
BJP launches 'Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyaan' campaign ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections to secure maximum votes.
2024 Lok Sabha Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a nationwide ‘Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyaan’ campaign to ensure that the saffron party secures maximum votes in the general elections due next year.
