2024 Lok Sabha Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a nationwide ‘Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyaan’ campaign to ensure that the saffron party secures maximum votes in the general elections due next year.

The campaign was launched on August 25 to help register new voters including people who have shifted, remove doubtful voters, and correct voter card details, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

"A team has been constituted up to the booth level. Bogus voters will be eliminated for this campaign, new voters will be registered, and this process will last until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," a BJP source said.

Under this campaign, BJP workers will carry out door-to-door visits to contact the youth and ensure that eligible voters get enrolled. In each assembly, ‘bogus voters’ will be removed and new voters will be enrolled, the source told ANI.

“The target has been set to make 20,000 voters in big Vidhansabha, 10,000 in Medium Vidhansabha, and 5,000 voters in Union Territories which are small areas. New voters will be made aware and connected," the BJP source said.

The ‘Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyaan’ campaign will be overseen by BJP's Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha. A team of eight people has been formed under the leadership of BJP's joint general secretary (organization) Shiv Prakash to look after this campaign. Each has been given the responsibility of six states.

The team will constitute BJP National General Secretary Kumar Sanjay Bandi and Dushyant Gautam, BJP Vice President Laxmikant Vajpayee and Rekha Verma, BJP National Secretary Satya Kumar, and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and BJP Kishan Morcha Chief Rajkumar Chahar.

Earlier on Friday, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership will score a hat-trick and return to power in 2024 with more seats.

Leaders of INDIA, meanwhile, will participate in the third meeting of the opposition bloc on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai. A convener and logo of the alliance could be announced at the meeting.

(With ANI inputs)