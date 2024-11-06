2024 US Election: Donald Trump projected to win Missouri, inches closer to magic 270 mark

Republican Donald Trump won the reliably conservative state of Missouri after voting on Tuesday, reported the Associated Press. Trump's projected victory in Missouri aligns with the trend of in the previous two presidential elections, where voters had overwhelmingly favoured the businessman-turned-politician over Democrats.
In the past decade, the GOP has become increasingly dominant in Missouri, and Republicans now hold all statewide political offices. Republicans also hold large majorities in both legislative chambers.
(More to come)
