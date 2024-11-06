2024 US Election: Donald Trump projected to win Missouri, inches closer to magic 270 mark

Donald Trump secured a projected victory in Missouri, continuing a trend from previous elections where he outperformed Democrats. The GOP's dominance in the state has grown, with Republicans holding all statewide offices and majorities in both legislative chambers.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 08:56 AM IST
US Election 2024: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump is very confident about winning the election.
US Election 2024: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump is very confident about winning the election.(AP)

Republican Donald Trump won the reliably conservative state of Missouri after voting on Tuesday, reported the Associated Press. Trump's projected victory in Missouri aligns with the trend of in the previous two presidential elections, where voters had overwhelmingly favoured the businessman-turned-politician over Democrats.

In the past decade, the GOP has become increasingly dominant in Missouri, and Republicans now hold all statewide political offices. Republicans also hold large majorities in both legislative chambers.

(More to come)

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 08:56 AM IST
Business NewsElections2024 US Election: Donald Trump projected to win Missouri, inches closer to magic 270 mark

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    482.60
    09:31 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    2.55 (0.53%)

    Infosys share price

    1,779.60
    09:31 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    25.8 (1.47%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,596.20
    09:31 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    20.8 (0.58%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.55
    09:31 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -1.75 (-1.15%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mankind Pharma share price

    2,795.85
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    81.45 (3%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,321.35
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.75 (-0.88%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.85
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -5.15 (-2.19%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    521.90
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -37.55 (-6.71%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    401.50
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -15.75 (-3.77%)

    Titan Company share price

    3,147.60
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-2.64%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.85
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -5.15 (-2.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    CCL Products India share price

    712.10
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    43.7 (6.54%)

    GAIL India share price

    207.30
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.9 (5.55%)

    Kaynes Technology India share price

    5,552.95
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    236.25 (4.44%)

    Supreme Industries share price

    4,543.10
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    175.75 (4.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.000.00
      Chennai
      80,261.000.00
      Delhi
      80,413.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.