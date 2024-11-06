US Election Results: With Donald Trump set for second term as President, his bonhomie with PM Modi in spotlight again

US Election Results: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first global leaders to congratulate Donald Trump for his ‘historic election victory' in the US Presidential Election 2024. Republican nominee Trump, who declared victory earlier, was poised to create history by winning the race to the White House by defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend Donald Trump on your historic election victory,” Modi said in a post on X on Wednesday, accompanied by pictures of his past meetings, displaying his bonhomie with the former President of United States.

In first term, Trump was the US President between 2016 and 2020. “As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” Modi said in the post.

Modi has had a visible camaraderie with Trump. In September 2024, in the middle of his Presidential campaign, Trump said he will meet Modi during his US visit. He even called Modi a ‘fantastic’ man. The meeting didn't happen though. In October, Trump heaped praise on Modi in a podcast, calling him his friend', “the nicest human being, and a 'total killer”.

‘Howdy, Modi' to ‘Namaste Trump’ The Modi-Trump bonhomie is many years old. In September 2019, then-US President Trump hosted Modi in Texas at an event attended by an estimated 50,000 people. The ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston was billed as one of the largest-ever receptions of a foreign leader in the US.

Drawing from his own campaign punchline ‘Abki baar, Modi sarkar’, the PM cheered for Presidential hopeful with a slogan – ‘Abki Baar, Trump sarkar’. Trump lost the race in 2020, though.

In February 2020, at one of the events displaying the bonhomie between the two leaders, Modi hosted the then President Trump in Gujarat for a ‘Namaste Trump’ event attended by over 120,000 people. Trump had said at the event that India’s rise as a prosperous, independent nation was an example to every nation all over the world.

Four years later, Trump, 78, is all set to return to the White House after what is being billed as an unprecedented victory in the US Presidential Election. How will Modi's bonhomie with Trump shape in the Republican leader's second administration in the US.

Bolster India-US ties? Trumps' return to the White House would possibly bolster defence and strategic goals and initiate a more assertive US stance against China. Remember, India-US ties are seen through China prism. For Modi, analysts believe, it will be more about continuing with a global leader who helps India in its regional ambitions.