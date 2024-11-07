2024 US Elections: Are Indian H1-B spouses in danger? What could change for them under Trump’s ‘America First’ policy

2024 US Elections: Following Donald Trump's election victory, concerns have risen among over 1,00,000 Indian families about the potential revocation of H-4 work permits under his 'America First' policy.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated7 Nov 2024, 01:19 PM IST
2024 US Elections: Are Indian H1-B spouses in danger? What could change for them under Trump's ‘America First’ policy
2024 US Elections: Are Indian H1-B spouses in danger? What could change for them under Trump’s ‘America First’ policy(Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

2024 US Elections: Following Donald Trump's electoral victory on Wednesday, over a lakh Indian families are concerned, as there is now a possibility that work permits of H-4 dependent spouses could be revoked under the US President-designate's ‘America First’ policy.

An H-4 dependent visa is granted to the spouse of an H-1B visa holder. Eligible H-4 dependents may apply for an Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) to work in the US.

The EAD acts as a ‘gateway’ not only to financial freedom for H-4 visa holders but also allows them to obtain a social security number, open a bank account, and get a driving licence, thereby enabling their integration into the American community, members of the Indian diaspora told TOI.

Also Read | 2024 US elections: Jill Biden wears MAGA red on voting day; netizens react

During his previous term, President Trump issued the ‘Buy American, Hire American’ Executive Order, followed by a series of measures, including a proposed rule to revoke employment authorisation for H-4 dependent spouses. 

However, just as the rule was nearing finalisation, the Biden administration stepped in, and the proposed rule was formally withdrawn in January 2021.

What could change for the H1B spouses?

According to Ashwin Sharma, an immigration attorney, highly educated H-4 spouses play crucial roles in industries like tech, healthcare, and other sectors in the US. 

He warns that a second Trump presidency could lead to a renewed crackdown on their immigration status, which would have significant consequences for Indian families. With over 80 per cent of India’s IT export revenue coming from the US, such changes could severely impact both economies.

Also Read | Which way do Indian-Americans vote in the US elections?

“Eliminating H-4 work permits would deal a devastating economic and personal blow, especially for families already facing decades-long waits for green cards,” TOI quoted Sharma.

Who are eligible H4 spouses?

Spouses of H-1B visa holders are eligible for H-4 dependent status if they are legally married to the H-1B holder. The H-1B holder is responsible for applying for H-4 status for their spouse.

Also Read | US elections: Abki baar Trump Sarkar? Reactions pour in as Trump claims victory

To apply for H-4 status, the spouse is also required to provide documents such as a marriage certificate, joint bank statements, joint tax returns, joint property deeds, along with valid passport.

Key Takeaways
  • The fate of H-4 work permits is uncertain under a second Trump presidency, which could lead to significant economic impacts.
  • H-4 visa holders contribute substantially to key US industries, emphasizing their importance to the economy.
  • The potential revocation of these permits could worsen the long wait times for green cards faced by many immigrant families.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Business NewsElections2024 US Elections: Are Indian H1-B spouses in danger? What could change for them under Trump’s ‘America First’ policy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    151.05
    02:00 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -2.55 (-1.66%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    299.30
    02:00 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -2.55 (-0.84%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.75
    01:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.07%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    263.35
    01:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    0.75 (0.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,405.00
    01:53 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    435.15 (6.24%)

    Welspun Corp share price

    798.90
    01:53 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    25.45 (3.29%)

    City Union Bank share price

    181.30
    01:53 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.8 (1%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.45
    01:52 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    976.80
    01:53 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -98.5 (-9.16%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    650.55
    01:53 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -57.7 (-8.15%)

    Trent share price

    6,455.00
    01:53 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -498.05 (-7.16%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,657.75
    01:53 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -111.2 (-6.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    KEC International share price

    1,052.75
    01:53 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    77.25 (7.92%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,405.00
    01:53 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    435.15 (6.24%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    107.55
    01:53 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    6.3 (6.22%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,751.10
    01:53 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    86.3 (5.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.00-1,790.00
      Chennai
      78,581.00-1,790.00
      Delhi
      78,733.00-1,790.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.00-1,790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.