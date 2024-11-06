2024 US Presidential Elections: As early trends hint at Donald Trump’s victory, how many electoral votes he won in 2020?

Donald Trump is approaching victory in the 2024 US Presidential Elections with 230 electoral votes, while Kamala Harris has 190. In 2020, Joe Biden won with 306 electoral votes against Trump's 232, securing a majority in the Electoral College.

Published6 Nov 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump thanks his staff at his campaign headquarters on Election Day
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump thanks his staff at his campaign headquarters on Election Day(Getty Images via AFP)

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump is heading towards victory in the ongoing US presidential elections as he hovers around the magic 270 mark in terms of electoral votes, required to win the elections. 

According to the Associated Press, Donald Trump leads the US Presidential Election race by 230 electoral votes. Meanwhile, Democratic Kamala Harris is leading with 190 electoral votes. Here are the details about the electoral votes won by Donald Trump in 2020 Presidential Elections.

How many electoral votes did Donald Trump win in the 2020 US Presidential polls?

In US Presidential Elections 2020, Joe Biden had won 81,284,666 votes nationwide, compared to Trump's 74,224,319, according to CBS News.

Apart from popular votes, Joe Biden also surpassed Donald Trump's numbers in terms of electoral votes. Donald Trump won 232 electoral votes, whereas, Joe Biden won 306 in 2020. Hence, Joe Biden managed to gain a comfortable majority in the Electoral College, which required a minimum of 270 votes to win the White House.

During 2016 US Presidential Elections, Donald Trump won the race against Hillary Clinton after securing 360 electoral votes despite Clinton winning around 2.9 million more votes nationwide. 

What is the electoral college? 

The Electoral College is the unique American system of electing presidents. The system of voting is different from that of popular vote. During the 2016 Presidential Elections, Donald Trump lost the popular vote but managed to win electoral votes and hence emerged victorious. 

How does the Electoral College system work?

The Electoral College is a 538-member body that elects a president, according to AP. The farmers of the American Constitution set up the body to empower states in deciding the winner of Presidential Elections. The Electoral College was also establed to minimise the role of Congress in deciding the winner of the race. Electors in each state vote for the candidate who won the popular vote in that US state to decide the outcome of US Presidential Elections. To win a presidency, it is important for US Presidential Candidate to secure 270 electoral votes out of 538 possible votes.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Business NewsElections

