Donald Trump is approaching victory in the 2024 US Presidential Elections with 230 electoral votes, while Kamala Harris has 190. In 2020, Joe Biden won with 306 electoral votes against Trump's 232, securing a majority in the Electoral College.

How many electoral votes did Donald Trump win in the 2020 US Presidential polls? In US Presidential Elections 2020, Joe Biden had won 81,284,666 votes nationwide, compared to Trump's 74,224,319, according to CBS News.

Apart from popular votes, Joe Biden also surpassed Donald Trump's numbers in terms of electoral votes. Donald Trump won 232 electoral votes, whereas, Joe Biden won 306 in 2020. Hence, Joe Biden managed to gain a comfortable majority in the Electoral College, which required a minimum of 270 votes to win the White House.

During 2016 US Presidential Elections, Donald Trump won the race against Hillary Clinton after securing 360 electoral votes despite Clinton winning around 2.9 million more votes nationwide.

What is the electoral college? The Electoral College is the unique American system of electing presidents. The system of voting is different from that of popular vote. During the 2016 Presidential Elections, Donald Trump lost the popular vote but managed to win electoral votes and hence emerged victorious.